Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Insider Sells $1,410,174.00 in Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) insider Rohan Houlden sold 99,800 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,410,174.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,289.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $14.27 on Monday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $604.95 million, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Akoustis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

