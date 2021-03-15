Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGI. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 16.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AGI shares. Laurentian reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.98.

Shares of AGI opened at $8.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

