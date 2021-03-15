Alchemint Standards (SDS) Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 15th. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $448,158.98 and $129.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 162.9% higher against the US dollar. One Alchemint Standards token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.52 or 0.00453404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00061610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00052273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00095611 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00069602 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.05 or 0.00560406 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Alchemint Standards’ genesis date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt. Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

