Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) will post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alexander & Baldwin’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alexander & Baldwin.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of ALEX opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 958.50 and a beta of 1.40. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $19.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,554,000 after buying an additional 86,180 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 180,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 214.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.