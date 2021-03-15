Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 25,325.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,667,145 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 0.7% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned about 0.25% of Alibaba Group worth $11,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

BABA traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.23. 391,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,466,455. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.75. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $614.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.