Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $805.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to announce sales of $805.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $731.90 million and the highest is $860.90 million. Align Technology reported sales of $550.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year sales of $3.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Align Technology.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGN. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.07.

In related news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Insiders have sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter worth $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 108.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $22.41 on Wednesday, reaching $558.85. 732,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $565.24 and its 200-day moving average is $468.50. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $634.46.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Align Technology (ALGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.