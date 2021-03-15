Alliance Global Partners Raises The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Price Target to $37.00

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) had its price objective increased by Alliance Global Partners from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

XONE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The ExOne from $18.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of The ExOne from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The ExOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of XONE stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.40. The ExOne has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $698.21 million, a PE ratio of -41.35 and a beta of 2.39.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. Equities research analysts expect that The ExOne will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The ExOne by 472.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The ExOne during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in The ExOne by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The ExOne by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in The ExOne during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

