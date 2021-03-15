AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.88.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $38.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

AB stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.47. 905,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,412. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.79. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 153.97%.

In related news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AB. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

