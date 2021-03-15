Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 8,704 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.79 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.42.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

