Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 9,440 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Murphy Oil worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 64,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 88,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 263,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

NYSE MUR opened at $20.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $20.53.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.23.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,196.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura A. Sugg sold 21,002 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $396,937.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,017 shares of company stock worth $986,728. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.