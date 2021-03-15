Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.09% of OPKO Health worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in OPKO Health by 26.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in OPKO Health by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $1,173,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,999,598.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 1,100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,758,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.22.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.