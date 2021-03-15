Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter worth $213,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 20.8% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

FIBK stock opened at $50.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.14.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.42%.

In related news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $47,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,444.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 14,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $659,363.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 396,281 shares of company stock worth $16,122,653. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

