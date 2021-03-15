Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 753.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $995,311.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,794,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,373,810.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $591,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,769,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,652,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,429,964 shares of company stock worth $76,212,806 over the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADPT opened at $41.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.52.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

