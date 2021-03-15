Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 348.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,404,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,512,000 after buying an additional 4,975,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,532,000 after buying an additional 310,406 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,585,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,104,000 after buying an additional 480,382 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,684,000. Finally, North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,272,000. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RRR opened at $34.78 on Monday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.55.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

