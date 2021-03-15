Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Short Interest Up 97.1% in February

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, a growth of 97.1% from the February 11th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALSN traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,806. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

