Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $2.36 Million in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000. Microchip Technology makes up about 0.8% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 86.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.85. 22,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,682. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 63.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.75.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

