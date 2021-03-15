Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameresco alerts:

AMRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

In related news, EVP David Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,220,384.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,113,664 shares of company stock worth $56,596,991 in the last three months. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMRC traded up $1.53 on Monday, hitting $49.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,534. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $70.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.