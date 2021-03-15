Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New $4.19 Million Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,847 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,000. salesforce.com comprises about 1.5% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,225,000. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the period. H2O AM LLP boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. H2O AM LLP now owns 2,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4,419.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,440 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,884,000 after buying an additional 25,855 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 727,892 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $161,978,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $276.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.62.

CRM traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,765,829. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.70.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,734 shares of company stock valued at $17,378,238. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

