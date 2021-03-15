Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 73,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,000. Cloudflare makes up about 1.9% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $4,249,995.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $9,912,965.44. Insiders have sold a total of 661,922 shares of company stock worth $53,367,090 in the last 90 days. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.88.

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.88. 55,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,673,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of -195.64 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $95.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.29 and its 200 day moving average is $65.23.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

