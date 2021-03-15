Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 25,649 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,271,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,956,000 after buying an additional 1,948,373 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,597 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,700,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,987,000 after buying an additional 1,091,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,178,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $1.58 on Monday, reaching $51.41. The company had a trading volume of 777,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,288,033. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.43.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

