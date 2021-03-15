Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $882,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 398.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,501,901.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,408 shares in the company, valued at $918,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566 over the last three months. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.88.

Shares of KMX stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,687. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.78 and a 200 day moving average of $103.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $136.34.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.