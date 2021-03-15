Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Update

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the February 11th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATGN opened at $2.25 on Monday. Altigen Communications has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $51.87 million, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc, a Microsoft Independent Software Vendor (ISV) and Cloud Solutions Provider (CSP), designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It offers MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

