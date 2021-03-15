Altius Minerals’ (ALS) “OUTPERFORM” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$17.50 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$15.25 to C$17.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$15.25 to C$17.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of TSE ALS opened at C$16.73 on Friday. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of C$6.29 and a 52-week high of C$16.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$693.93 million and a PE ratio of -23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48.

In related news, Director Donald James Warr sold 4,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.88, for a total transaction of C$62,626.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,236,708.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

