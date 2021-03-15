Alto Metals Limited (ASX:AME) Insider Purchases A$399,000.00 in Stock

Alto Metals Limited (ASX:AME) insider Terence (Terry) Wheeler purchased 5,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$399,000.00 ($285,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.06.

About Alto Metals

Alto Metals Limited primarily explores for gold properties. Its flagship project is the Sandstone gold project covering an area of approximately 800 square kilometers located in the East Murchison Mineral field in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Enterprise Uranium Limited and changed its name to Alto Metals Limited in May 2016.

