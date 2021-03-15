Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.85

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.85 and last traded at $48.85, with a volume of 7 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.65.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $90.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in Altria Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

