Ambrosus Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. In the last week, Ambrosus has traded 137.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ambrosus token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $53.04 million and approximately $20.81 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $259.46 or 0.00456268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00062168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00048951 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012228 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $374.63 or 0.00658814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00072818 BTC.

Ambrosus Token Profile

Ambrosus is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 687,030,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,403,759 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com.

Ambrosus Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

