AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 14.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

AMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.78.

AMC traded up $2.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.04. The stock had a trading volume of 278,746,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,964,844. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $20.36.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -16.59 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $2,590,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $534,740,177.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,317,145 shares of company stock worth $551,180,177 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 124.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 242,612 shares during the period. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

