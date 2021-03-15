American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.88.

AEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

AEO traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.88. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $30.67.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 350,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 196,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 22,476 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.