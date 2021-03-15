American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $3.75 to $4.50. The stock had previously closed at $4.34, but opened at $4.85. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. American Resources shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 15,963 shares traded.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on American Resources in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of American Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -0.69.

American Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

