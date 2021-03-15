American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.09.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $215.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

