AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.50.

AMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $55,041.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,146.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $564,800.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,523.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,088 shares of company stock worth $2,676,987. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at $6,831,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at $19,710,000. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 529,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,149,000 after buying an additional 20,033 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at $37,321,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.35. 8,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,665. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.42.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. On average, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

