Amon Reaches Market Cap of $3.26 Million (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 13% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Amon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Amon has a total market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $20,602.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Amon has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00049512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00012033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $354.08 or 0.00659529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00070941 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00026288 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a token. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 705,344,960 tokens. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amon is amon.tech.

Amon Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

