Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives $155.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,222 shares of company stock worth $2,608,758. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 19.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199,225 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $574,864,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,590,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,683 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Analog Devices by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,853 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.04. 44,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,057,451. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.96 and a 200 day moving average of $137.32. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $164.40. The company has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

