Analysts Anticipate Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.35). Inogen posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 314.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inogen.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. KeyCorp upgraded Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other Inogen news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 11,017 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $514,714.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,692.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $802,465.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,413 shares in the company, valued at $905,112.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,595 shares of company stock worth $4,197,350 over the last 90 days. 4.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INGN. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.70. The stock had a trading volume of 187,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,717. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -580.71 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $56.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.75.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inogen (INGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.