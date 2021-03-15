Analysts Anticipate Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.42 Million

Analysts expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to post sales of $69.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.40 million. Lightspeed POS posted sales of $36.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year sales of $208.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.30 million to $210.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $347.02 million, with estimates ranging from $300.02 million to $376.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lightspeed POS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research raised Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

LSPD stock traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.83. 133,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,754. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $82.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -88.32.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

