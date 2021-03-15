Analysts Anticipate UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $302.18 Million

Equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will report $302.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $310.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $294.05 million. UDR posted sales of $320.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.62.

UDR stock opened at $45.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.62, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $45.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average of $37.38.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,792,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in UDR by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 184,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 814,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,315,000 after buying an additional 488,659 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in UDR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,843,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,121,000 after buying an additional 44,725 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,584,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

