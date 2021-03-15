Analysts Anticipate Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $317.33 Million

Equities analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will announce $317.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $319.00 million and the lowest is $316.04 million. Vonage reported sales of $297.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Summit Insights restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Vonage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $674,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,828,971.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 412,858 shares of company stock worth $6,082,725. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,739,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 529.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,489,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,680 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,873 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,697,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,830,000 after acquiring an additional 986,486 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,628,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.26. 3,507,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Vonage has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.59, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

