Analysts Anticipate Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to Post $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to announce earnings per share of $1.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.19. Walmart posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.39.

WMT stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,342,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,510,691. Walmart has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.78 and a 200 day moving average of $142.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In other news, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 328,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total transaction of $47,941,332.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,173,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,266,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,269,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,295,631. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

