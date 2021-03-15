Analysts Expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.98 Billion

Brokerages expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to report $2.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.01 billion and the lowest is $2.94 billion. Community Health Systems posted sales of $3.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year sales of $12.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $12.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.38 billion to $12.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on CYH. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.52.

In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $30,273,210.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 5.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 76.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 72,398 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 11.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 24.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 207,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.78. 69,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,246. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

