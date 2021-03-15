Analysts Expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will report sales of $1.74 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.81 billion and the lowest is $1.70 billion. Dover posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full year sales of $7.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dover.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS.

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.45.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.76. The stock had a trading volume of 662,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,512. Dover has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $136.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.67. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 75.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 189,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,533,000 after buying an additional 81,392 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 97.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after buying an additional 107,435 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Dover by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Dover by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 128,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dover (DOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.