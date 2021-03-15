Analysts Expect ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ENDRA Life Sciences’ earnings. ENDRA Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($1.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.36) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ENDRA Life Sciences.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:NDRA opened at $2.50 on Friday. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 105,129 shares during the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in ENDRA Life Sciences by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.