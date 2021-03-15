Analysts Expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will announce ($0.73) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.58). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.34) to ($1.93). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.54) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The business had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKTR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.11.

Shares of NKTR opened at $22.82 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $1,008,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $2,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,003,425.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,904 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,240 in the last quarter. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,250,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 35,229 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 255,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 80,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

