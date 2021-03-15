Analysts Expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will post $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.46. PACCAR reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $7.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.56.

In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,927,785.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in PACCAR by 6,866.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,690,314 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,405,000. State Street Corp grew its position in PACCAR by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,380,000 after purchasing an additional 395,114 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at $32,163,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 76.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 803,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,526,000 after purchasing an additional 348,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.44. 1,507,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,034. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

