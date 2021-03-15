Analysts Expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $230.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will report $230.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $231.00 million and the lowest is $229.00 million. Voya Financial reported sales of $225.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VOYA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.58.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $64.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arden Trust Co increased its position in Voya Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Voya Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Voya Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Voya Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Earnings History and Estimates for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

