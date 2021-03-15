Analysts Set AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Target Price at GBX 4,077.50

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,077.50 ($53.27).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVV. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,560 ($46.51) to GBX 3,730 ($48.73) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

AVV opened at GBX 3,424 ($44.73) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.49. AVEVA Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,634 ($34.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,364 ($70.08). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,642.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,992.52. The stock has a market cap of £9.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.59.

In other news, insider Peter Herweck sold 7,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,813 ($49.82), for a total transaction of £271,142.43 ($354,249.32). Also, insider Craig Hayman sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,551 ($46.39), for a total transaction of £1,136,320 ($1,484,609.35). Insiders have sold a total of 64,943 shares of company stock worth $235,627,179 over the last 90 days.

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.