Analysts Set Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Target Price at $41.43

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:AX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.64. 309,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.82. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.78.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mosich Nick sold 3,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $151,841.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,942.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,070 shares of company stock valued at $590,429. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Axos Financial by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Axos Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 113,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Axos Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

