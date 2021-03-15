Analysts Set Expectations for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.42). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.74) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HARP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $19.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $632.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.87. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%.

In related news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 183,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $3,661,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,105,550 shares of company stock worth $22,244,936 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 2,058.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 81,161 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

