Analysts Set HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Price Target at €54.00

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €54.00 ($63.53).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLE. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Oddo Bhf set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of HLE traded down €0.50 ($0.59) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €51.75 ($60.88). 56,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion and a PE ratio of -10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €51.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of €47.58. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a one year high of €55.85 ($65.71).

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

