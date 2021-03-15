Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CAO Sells $45,041.64 in Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $45,041.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,433.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gagan Dhingra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Gagan Dhingra sold 4,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $286,720.00.

NYSE PLAN opened at $59.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.37. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.90 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. Equities analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. FBN Securities boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 14.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

