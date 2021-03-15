Aperio Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,845 RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in RadNet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of RadNet by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RadNet alerts:

In related news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $57,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,064.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 370,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,773,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,825. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $23.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.66 and a beta of 1.52. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $25.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $308.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.62 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.